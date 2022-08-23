Local Faith Group Giving Free Back To School Haircuts

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport Ministry Fellowship Alliance held a back to school event at its community barbershop, providing free haircuts for the kids of Freeport.
For more than 15 years this faith group has been bringing support to the community's social needs and providing services some may take for granted.
In collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club, nearly 100 kids came to the community barbershop to make sure they were ready for school.
Ministers Fellowship President Samuel Newton tells us, "We are just honored to be able to provide a service. We've talked with United Way and it seem to be a big need so we stepped up to the plate to be that provider this year for the city of Freeport and the kids going back to school.
With back to school season in full effect, students are happy to return in style.
The Freeport Ministry Fellowship Alliance hopes to bring more free events for the community like this throughout the whole year.