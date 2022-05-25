Local experts offer tips to cope with tragedy after Texas mass shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Our country in mourning as we deal with the aftermath of another mass shooting, and a tragedy of this magnitude can take a toll on people.
UW Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, Greg Rogers, offered advice to parents worrying about their kids in school after an event like the Teas school massacre.
"I think one of the most important things is to normalize the strong feelings that they have, the worry, the anger, but then point out that they're not helpless as parents, there's actually a lot that they can do," UW Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, Greg Rogers said.
Rogers also offered advice to parents comforting their kids after witnessing these horrific acts.
"We don't need to give false assurances or guarantees to kids in order to make them feel safe and protected, we can simply point to the measures that their schools are taking to protect them," Rogers said.
Rogers also said a good foundation for coping during a tragedy is being able to focus on things you can control, like your mental and emotional health.