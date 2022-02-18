Local credit union gives away free cups of coffee

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Rock Valley Credit union has been giving back to its community during Random Acts of Kindness Week.
Each day this week, the credit union surprised five local organizations with donations.
"It's been an amazing feeling," said Ana Montoya, director of community outreach at Rock Valley Credit Union. "For a lot of these non-profits, it means the world to them. That's the philosophy at the credit union by helping people."
On Friday, it surprised customers at Cypress House in Rochelle with a free cup of coffee.
The giveaway took place all day, bringing smiles to those stopping by.
"I was so excited to get the call from Rock Valley Credit Union," said Krista Stewart, owner of Cypress House. "I thought it was an amazing gesture on their behalf."
The store and credit union hope people in the community perform an act of kindness this week, whether it's at work, donating to a non-profit, or volunteering at a food shelter.