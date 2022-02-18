 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 40 to 45 mph expected this
afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
evening behind a cold front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers or squalls early to
mid-evening may produce bursts of heavy snow, sudden visibility
reductions, and quick accumulations of less than one inch in 30
minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local credit union gives away free cups of coffee

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock Valley Credit Union

ROCHELLE (WREX) — Rock Valley Credit union has been giving back to its community during Random Acts of Kindness Week. 

Each day this week, the credit union surprised five local organizations with donations. 

"It's been an amazing feeling," said Ana Montoya, director of community outreach at Rock Valley Credit Union. "For a lot of these non-profits, it means the world to them. That's the philosophy at the credit union by helping people."

On Friday, it surprised customers at Cypress House in Rochelle with a free cup of coffee. 

The giveaway took place all day, bringing smiles to those stopping by. 

"I was so excited to get the call from Rock Valley Credit Union," said Krista Stewart, owner of Cypress House. "I thought it was an amazing gesture on their behalf."

The store and credit union hope people in the community perform an act of kindness this week, whether it's at work, donating to a non-profit, or volunteering at a food shelter. 

