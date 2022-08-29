Local couple live lives of service to remind people of any age to get involved

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our next Inspiring 815 recipients can be found volunteering all across Rockford. Both Chuck and Stella Schroeder live a life of service, trying to help others create a better future for themselves.
The Schroeders are unstoppable when it comes to volunteering.
"We went down and tutored basically for about 10 years," said Chuck.
Many years ago, after learning Beyer Elementary School needed tutors, Chuck and Stella quickly stepped in to help and found their place through United Way Of Rock River Valley's I READ Program.
"It was establishing a relationship with a child in kindergarten and then staying with them through third grade or maybe several children," explained Stella. "It was seeing those kids grow and flourish. The relationships with the children."
"It's all about the kids for the most part," Chuck chimed in.
It didn't take long for Chuck and Stella to see how school parents are in need of affordable uniforms. In 2015, Stella and her team got a bit of funding dollars to set up a co-op store. The store sold new or gently used uniforms for a few bucks.
"They don't want a give-away or a charity. They want to feel like they can take care of their children," said Stella. "Then we set up shops at Ellis and Lewis Lemon, then McIntosh and this year Haskell."
The mission to provide affordable uniforms took off. So far his year, Stella says over 1,200 pieces of uniforms were sold at four schools in just two days. But that's not the only mission this couple is passionate about.
"Every stage of Habitat from the ReStore here, which supports building houses for people, and it allows homeowners and factories to use and donate items that can be repurposed and used again," said Chuck when explaining why he wanted to keep volunteering at Habitat For Humanity's ReStore.
For two days a week, Chuck helps customers in the hardware section at the ReStore. While purchases help build affordable housing in the 815, he says it also enhances his view on the world.
"One of the most wasted resources in our country is of retired people who have energy to give and have many layers of skills," said Chuck.
"It's so gratifying to be a part of someone who is trying so hard to better their lives," said Stella when explaining why she volunteers at so many places.
The Schroeders are inspiring the 815 by encouraging people of any age to get involved.
Chuck is also the Fundraising Chairman for Kiwanis Club of Rockford. He says one of the many notable things the club does is support student artist by holding a live auction.