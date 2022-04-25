 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as upper 20s and lower
30s expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Local counselor says spring cleaning strengthens mental health

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We've all been there. 

Constantly thinking about cleaning the house, but never taking action. 

However, taking action is the best thing to do for you mental health. 

"When you're able to do that cleaning and get rid of things you don't need anymore, it helps to bring a sense of centeredness," said Nicole Didier, counselor at Forest City Counseling. "I think it can be very empowering."

Didier says having a plan and breaking it down to a process is key. 

Doing a little each day will eventually add up and help you feel less stressed. 

Also, by making a list of what you need to get done will come in handy to stay on track. 

It's easy to feel overwhelmed and anxious when looking at things you don't need anymore, but Didier says it all starts by envisioning what you want your home to look like. 

"What is the meaning of my home? And what do I want it to look like?," said Didier. "Also think about the other people in your home as well. What do you want to create as far as an environment for them?"

Didier suggests listening to music while cleaning makes doing so more enjoyable. 

