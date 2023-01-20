Local Congressmen Discuss the Debt Ceiling Crisis

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The U.S. officially reached its debt ceiling, which means they can no longer borrow money to pay its bills and Illinois congressmen are debating solutions on how to best resolve the crisis as it will impact citizens in the stateline.
Congressman Bill Foster of the 11th district of Illinois, believes the United States has more than enough money to afford raising the debt ceiling without hurting the economy.
"The typical argument is that we should not be spending money that we do not have and the difficulty with that argument is that we do have the money," Foster said.
"The wealth in America is 5 times larger than the debt and we have 100- trillion dollars of wealth in our country and 30- trillion dollars of debt, so five times more."
Foster added that on the Republican side, they want to make cuts that would hurt the middle class, like social security and medicaid, things they do not believe them.
However, on the opposing side, Congressman Darin LaHood of the 16th District, says that raising the debt ceiling would do nothing but harm the economy.
"We cannot default on our debt, it would be catastrophic in terms of the economic viability of this country," Lahood stated.
"We need to make sure that we are having a conversation on how we reduce spending in this country."
One solution Congressman Bill Foster suggested is to promote a new legislative that could completely abolish the ceiling at the long-term benefit for U.S citizens.
"They wouldn't be faced with having to pay more for mortgages, they wouldn't be faced with looking at their retirement account drop because markets lose confidence in the United States."
And although, a default has never been done before in the U.S., Congressman LaHood's stance on making those budget cuts and avoiding a default would do justice to people in the community and says it would hurt not only thousands of Americans, but directly impact those right here at home.
"If we default on our debt, which I do not think it would hurt people 401ks, mutual funds, their 521 plans, plus affect small business in Winnebago counties and all countries around," he said.
"People have already been affected because of the downturn of the economy. It puts our credit at stake,and reduces the value of the dollar and so it will have a lot of effects on our economy and average people."
Both congressmen will go to Washington D.C. to further discuss how to properly implement a plan before reaching the deadline in June.