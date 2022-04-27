Local company announces expansion due to increase in home improvement demand

DIXON (WREX) — A local company is expanding in the Stateline due to increased demand.
Raynor Garage Doors says they have bought a 575,000 square foot facility near Interstate 88 in Dixon.
The addition, the company says, is in response to an increase in demand as people begin home improvement projects and due to the aging infrastructure of the production plants.
Rick Considine, President of Raynor Garage Doors, says the company was looking for new and improved manufacturing and warehouse space.
"The new facility will allow us to transform out operations to meet the demands of the exceptional growth we are experiencing," Considine says.
The facility is located at 200 E. Corporate Dr., located off of Illinois Rt. 26 near Interstate 88. Company leaders say the location near the interstate will be beneficial for receiving raw materials faster and sending out products more efficiently.
Ray Neisewander III, CEO and Chairman of Raynor Worldwide, says it is important to keep the local area in mind while expanding their reach.
"We are so grateful to current and past generations of the Raynor 'family' — including our customer partners and employees — who worked so hard to build a great company and now give us the opportunity to move it forward," Neisewander says.
Raynor Garage Doors has been open for more than 75 years, headquartered in Dixon since 1946.