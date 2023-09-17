Local community college announces increased enrollment trend

MALTA, Ill. — A DeKalb County community college reported steady enrollment growth for this fall semester.

Kishwaukee College, located in Malta, Illinois, stated its Fall 2023 enrollment was 9.4% higher than Fall 2022's as of Friday.

Similarly, the public community college notes a significant increase in enrollment this past summer — with total enrollment increasing 10.5% from last year.

“We are pleased to see so many students choosing to attend Kishwaukee College. The College is committed to meeting the needs of our community, helping students create the life they want,” exclaims Dr. Laurie Borowicz, President of Kishwaukee College.

Alongside higher enrollment, new student enrollment is up more than 17%.

The College also stated more students are physically on campus now than in the last four years.

"The enrollment increases are a sign we are providing the best possible opportunities for our students," states Bob Johnson, Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Kishwaukee College currently serves around 4,000 students. Their successful enrollment numbers join fellow DeKalb County college, Northern Illinois University (NIU).

This semester, NIU has also experienced improved student statistics. Still, for the fall semester, both DeKalb schools enjoy increased enrollment.