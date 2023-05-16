Local college and Rockford Park District Police Department mark National Police Week

WREX — National Police Week is taking place now and is dedicated to honor fallen officers.
Some hometown heroes are working to ensure the shortage of officers at nearby departments is lessened.
Sauk Valley College started a police training academy in January, now teaching its second group of future officers, many of which will begin working at local departments following graduation from the program.
For one of the police academy students, this dream has been years in the making and one he hopes he lives up to.
"I just want to be a role model, ya know? I know as far as when I was a kid, I really looked up to police officers. I thought they were really cool and what they did for people. I've seen a lot of good interactions with police officers and I want to be one of those good cops that can make a difference in the community and I want everyone to know that that guy in the community, he's a good guy," Dylan Anspach said.
With the officer shortage affecting several departments in our area, Anspach said stepping out of your comfort zone could make all the difference.
"Just that one bad cop that can make it detrimental to the rest of us and I think that's why there's a lot of people that are worried about the repercussions of becoming a police officer and the friends that they might lose as a result of it but really I think it just boils down to wanting to step out of your shell and be one of the good cops that can actually make a difference in the community," Anspach said.
The Director of Sauk Valley's Police Academy and long-time police officer said it was a much needed addition to the area.
"Dr. John Mandrell here at the college, it was a vision of his. He was former law enforcement as well. And he really felt the need to and felt that there was a need for an academy in this area," Jason Lamendola said.
Lisa Hodges has been a police officer for over 30 years and will be retiring in just two years from the Rockford Park District Department. She said her positive experiences and time make her recommend it to newcomers.
"Especially when you're in situations when you're helping people in volatile situations and helping them over come things in their life and being a mentor to some people too as well. I think it would be an excellent career choice for someone," Hodges said.
Wednesday night the Rockford Park District Police Department will hold a Remembrance Service at the Riverside Community Church at 7:00 pm to honor the fallen officers for National Police Week. The department will also be at the Cherry Vale Mall this weekend to honor those individuals as well.