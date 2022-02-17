Local college advisors encourage students to use new Illinois online tool to customize college choices

FREEPORT (WREX) — Local high school students have a new tool to help them find the best college or university that will fit their needs.
It can be overwhelming to narrow down a college. The options are limitless, especially here in Illinois. But now the Illinois Postsecondary Profiles project (IPP) can give students a clearer picture of what their futures could look like.
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions you can make in your life.
"You really want to do your research, and really want to take your time and really dig to see if this is the right fit for me," advised Freeport High School's College and Career Academy Coach Thedford Jackson.
"It was definitely stressful to get everything together. It was hard picking out colleges; but basically, just went by what I could afford and what would help me in the long run," said FHS senior Genesis Johnson.
Johnson says she wants to study business.
"I did decide to go with a smaller school so I can get that one-on-one time which is what I will need," said Johnson.
She can now customize her wants and needs in an online search engine that will narrow down the 160 options in Illinois.
"Each school had their profile and a student had to go to the profile and look at it individually. Here, this tool gives you a one-stop-shop where you can just log in and look at multiple profiles at the same time," explained Jackson.
Jackson says he's been waiting for a tool like this for years. He says he's going to use it with his students right away to show them majors, affordability, career pathways, diversity and more found in different schools across the sate.
"It helps them to compare out of state colleges now to us which is much more useful," said Jackson. How much do you want to be in a diverse population? Hopefully that drives that discussion at home. That parents can have that discussion saying, 'you can stay right here locally, where you can get that same experience as well as saving money.' You get that state aid and all those benefits staying in the state. That helps as well," said Jackson.
Helping a hard but important decision a little easier.
"Hopefully they can make that decision to stay local, stay in the state and become a leader right here in their home state," said Jackson.
The IPP project is a collaboration between data gathered from the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).