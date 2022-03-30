Local children’s activist group is in search of volunteers to help advocate neglected and abused youth.

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- The Winnebago County Appointed Special Advocates Organization (CASA) is hosting an event this Friday in search of volunteers to help advocate neglected and abused youth.
CASA is looking for community volunteers who are passionate, and willing to speak up for children who don’t have a voice. The organization wants to focus on volunteers who will be a support system for the children who have experienced trauma and are in the foster care system.
Recruitment Outreach Coordinator, Ann Bruce, says volunteers will work up close and personal with the child they are assigned to.
"You get to talk to their teachers, you get to talk to their doctors, and you get to talk to their foster parents,” Bruce says. “So,you're hanging out with that child, developing that relationship so you can better advocate, communicate their needs to the court."
CASA has assisted more than 200,000 children who have been placed in foster and group homes.
Volunteers who are interested in becoming apart need to 21-years-old, have a high school diploma, and make a 2-year commitment to the child that they are assigned.
The organization is looking to fill 130 advocate positions by the end of the year.
The event will be held this Friday at Rockford City Market from 5pm to 8pm.
Rockford City Market is located at 116 N Madison St.