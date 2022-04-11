Local Car Dealership Helps Young Adults With Cancer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Its been almost ten years since the tragic passing of Rockford native Nikolas Ritschel. Diagnosed with cancer just before he turned eighteen years old, Ritschel got the opportunity to have a wish from the Make a Wish foundation. Right in the nick of time too.
Make a Wish foundation is known for granting children with a critical illness, such as cancer, a wish of the recipients choice. Unfortunately there is an age limit. Recipients must be between the ages of two and a half to eighteen years old.
Ritschel was able to partake in a wish but felt upset that young adults that got their diagnosis. The night before Ritschel passed away, he told his mom, Kelli Ritschel Boehle, that he wanted to help those who aren't qualified to receive a wish too.
Boehle took her sons dream and made it a reality. Nik's Wish charity has delivered over 180 wishes in over 30 states, it is completely run by volunteers to help as many families as possible
For the second time, Nik’s Wish received a donation from the Subaru Share the Love event. The event that took place November 2021 to January 2022 allowed for Subaru to donate $250 every new car purchased, to a charity of the buyer’s choice.
Charities include ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels, the National Park Foundation and Nik’s Wish.
This year Napleton Subaru presented a donation to Nik's Wish totaling $17,000 to help young adults and their families and loved ones fulfill their wishes for nearly three adult cancer patients sometime during 2022.