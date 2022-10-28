Local Businesses Downtown React to Capri Pizza Restaurant Fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Local Businesses in downtown Rockford are reacting after the unexpected fire at Rockford staple, Capri Pizza Restaurant.
Businesses in the area told 13 WREX their fondest moments before its re-opening.
"It's just sad really," said Pete Dufoe, owner of InZombia Coffee. "All vendors had a meeting with city market directors yesterday, so hearing about the fire in the same day was insane. That pizza place is a Rockford staple for sure."
This restaurant is more than just a pizza place for people in the community, but a place to holds fond memories they will remember for a lifetime.
" I remember going for homecoming with a group of my friends back in high school", said Dufoe. "We had dates, were really loud but the workers there were amazing and welcoming."
Right down the street at Rockford Art Deli, print lead associate, Jerad Herrmann felt the same way.
"Businesses can be rebuilt lives can't, but everyone here at the shop comes here all the time so we hope they get back up and running quickly."
Hermann says although there are plenty of other pizza options downtown, Capri will stay one number for him.
"Sometimes you got to have a number two choice or even a number three choice, but for me Capri reigns supreme."
Capri Pizza hasn't released a re-open date, but for now the restaurant is still closed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.