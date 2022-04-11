Local blood center in urgent need of donations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One Rockford blood center’s supply is below the mark for this month.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center missed the goal in March by 300 units and is 100 units below where they should be this month.
Staffing challenges and the increase of usage of hospitals on weekends have contributed to the depleted supply.
Chief Operating Officer, Heidi Ognibene, says these levels are unusual and hopes to see more donors in the coming weeks.
“This is just not a normal situation in the month of March for us, so we really need people to donate blood,” Ognibene said.
RRVBC is also doing drawings of $25 gas cards for all donors through April/
Healthy individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood, and in the coming weeks by calling 815-965-8751, through the myRRVBC app, or online at rrvbc.org.