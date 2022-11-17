Loves Park entertainment venue closing, weather to blame

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Volcano Falls Adventure Park will be closing its doors temporarily for the winter season. The attraction's last day of the 2022 season will be this Sunday, November 20th. Although the park has some indoor attractions, the majority of its activities take place outdoors, leaving park staff and season schedules heavily dependent on weather conditions.
The park announced, "Colder weather and snow prevent go-karts, miniature golf and other outdoor activities, thus causing us to close our doors until warmer spring weather comes back around."
Volcano Falls invites the local community to come enjoy the activities one last time this year with family and friends, as staff prepares to go on their "winter hibernation". The park will be open until 8 PM Friday - Sunday this weekend. Volcano Falls Adventure Park has been a staple in the greater Rockford area for more than 20 years, and they pride themselves in being a locally owned, fun, and safe place for the entire community.
The park is located at 7602 Rock Valley Pkwy, Loves Park, IL 61111. Visit www.volcanofalls.com for more information.