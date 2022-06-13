Local artist hopes to paint a picture for area youth of opportunities found in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Art is not just a passion for Rockford Artist and Muralist Jenny Mathews. It's a necessity.
Mathews is displaying her creative skills on a wall off of North Main Street in Rockford. She hopes her work will help nearby neighborhoods feel some tender, love and care.
"Public art is a huge passion of mine. I really think that when you put a piece of public art into a neighborhood it lets the neighborhood know that [they're] cared about and it's important," explained Mathews.
As a young artist, Mathews thought she would have to move out of Rockford to make it big. But she quickly found out that she can have it all right here in the Forest City. She says it's a seed she's hoping to plant in the minds of area youth.
"Some of the kids that are in the classes I teach say, 'I want to do that' and I have been able to work on some projects through the Rockford Area Arts Council and say, 'well come and do that with us this summer,'" said Mathews.
"Jenny is one of my biggest role models in the art community for sure," said eagerly Rockford Area Arts Council Intern Asia Peters. "I love everything Jenny does and I love her tenacity. The way she gets out and takes whatever she wants. I think that's awesome."
Mathews says getting connected and saying yes to all projects that comes her way has pushed her career forward. That's why when CRE8IV, a Rockford initiative bringing large scale murals to the region, was on the lookout for a third year of ideas, she jumped in.
"Then at the end of the day, you put your brushes down and step back and you go, 'huh,'" gasped Mathews. "Look at what we did."
She's not only painting her name on the building where the mural will stay but helping others, like kids at the Boys & Girls Club, leave their own mark.
"We used UV reactive paint and then we put black light LEDs in and around it so it really pops off the wall," explained Mathews on the latest project the girls art club did at their learning space.
Mathews says she hopes the next generation will remember there's no limit when it comes to art.
"It's just fun. It's fun to see what you do through a young person's eyes. They're so excited and fresh and whenever I feel like my job is just, 'ugh, I got to go paint again,' then I go to Boys & Girls Club and I see how excited they are and it makes me freshly excited again," described Mathews.
Peters says she's inspired to take a stab at designing a mural. She's looking at submitting a proposal for next year's CRE8IV project.