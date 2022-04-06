Local art studio putting spotlight on mental health awareness

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are less than 30 days away from Mental Health Month and a local art studio is already preparing.
317 Art Collective in Rockford put out a national call to artists around the world to help put an end to the stigma surrounding mental health.
In order to do so, the studio is allowing those with a mental disorder the chance to express themselves.
"Do something to give people a chance to use their voices," said Laura Gomel, director, 317 Art Collective.
Comorbidity, which means someone with multiple mental disorders, is a visual art exhibit at 317 Art Collective featuring dozens of artwork created by 20 artists.
Many artists are from the Stateline, and facilities such as Stepping Stones, and Nami.
There's even work on display by an artist from Alaska.
It's all to remind people struggling with mental health it's okay to reach out to someone.
"We get uncomfortable and then we don't want to. We want to walk away," said Gomel. "We need to have a conversation and not be afraid."
The exhibit runs through May 27th at 317 Art Collective. Viewing is free to the public.