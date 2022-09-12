Local apple orchard celebrates 45 years; dedicated owner says it's only possible with his team

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — This week's Inspiring 815 recipient puts the apple in apple cider. He's a long known member of the Cherry Valley community and his business has been a staple there for 45 years.
"I love growing apples, I have for 45 years," said Valley Orchard Owner and Operator Raoul Bergersen.
Bergersen went on to say how grew up with a love for farming.
"I had a friend that one day said, 'hey, are you interested in doing an apple orchard?' I said, 'sure, why not' and had absolutely no idea how to do it," explained Bergersen when asked how it all started. "In retrospect, that was really foolish knowing what I know now," Bergersen laughed. "But it was real fun."
Bergersen purchased the land in the Village of Cherry Valley back in 1977. In the first year, he planted 1,800 apple trees. With a whole lot of help, education and resources (including the University of Illinois Extension and Illinois State Horticulture Society) Valley Orchard now has more than 5,000 trees on the 35 acre property.
"I normally work in the store but I also spend time in the kitchen, I spend time in the apple barn, I spend time weeding, I spend time planting. You know, my fingerprints are all over the place just like everyone else that works here," said long-time employee Cathy Reynolds.
"They helped me achieve something that I wanted to do and I am grateful for that. Words can't describe how I feel about that," said Bergersen.
With an array of apples, including their own handcrafted Johnalicious, berries pumpkins, corn and an abundance of rhubarb; visitors can find everything they need.
"You become friends with your customers," said Bergersen. "We have an employee that brings us blackberry cobbler that she made and she brings that over and that's great and you don't get that in other businesses.
Reynolds says she's seen what a good heart Bergersen has throughout her 15 years at the orchard.
"He's very dedicated to the orchard. He is understanding. I mean, we make mistakes here just like everyone else and he is the first person to say, 'I have done that before and here is how we fix it,'" said Reynolds. "He always has something to say and he always has a story to tell."
"On a winter's day: when the sun is out and it's 25 degrees and there's not much of a breeze, and your pruning trees; it's quiet and you know that it will help contribute to your crop the following year and years. It's the single most gratifying and enjoyable thing I do," Bergersen explained with a smile and twinkle in his eye.
Bergersen is inspiring the 815 by putting a personal touch on every apple.
"Apples are just like people: they don't look the same on the outside and they don't taste the same. So outside and inside apples are like people," said Reynolds when asked why the orchard is so special.
"I'm going to keep this up for as long as I possibly can and hopefully my sons will continue something that I started 45 years ago," said Bergersen.
