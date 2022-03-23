Local animal shelter reacts to closure of Petland

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The news of Petland officially closing its doors blew up after Paws Humane Society posted about it last week.
The post garnered over a thousand reactions and hundreds of shares.
For years, only a short distance separated the two on North Cherryvale Mall Dr.
"It's always kind of been an uncomfortable thing with them down the road," said Sue Golan, executive director, Paws Human Society.
Both fighting for different causes regarding how animals should be adopted.
"It's just been unfair to the consumer," said Golan.
A fight finally coming to an end last week. Paws was quick to share the news on social media.
"It blew up," said Golan. "In some ways you expect it because there are a lot of animal advocates out there."
Petland had to shutdown due to an Illinois law taking effect prohibiting pet stores from working with breeders to sell animals. For Paws, it's a big win.
"I don't think a reputable breeder will supply dogs to a chain store," said Golan. "They're not going to be a middle man for passing it off for someone else to make the profit."
However, the animals welfare shelter says it's not against breeding, as long as it doesn't involve financial gain.
"We're not against people who breed because otherwise you'll never have purebred animals," said Golan. "You have to do it in a responsible way. If it's all about the money, the animals come second."
And for a compromise with chain stores like Petland regarding the law..
"There is not a compromise with these chain stores because in order for them to fulfill the quantity of animals with a national chain, there's going to be a puppy mill," said Golan..
A win for rescue shelters, but a new challenge lies ahead for pet stores that believe in the right to choose.
Right now, Petland and several other pet stores are fighting for house bill 4643 to get passed. The bill mandates pet stores can sell animals as long as documentation proves breeders are using ethical standards.