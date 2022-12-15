Local advocates react to Respect for Marriage Act being signed into law

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- New federal protections for same sex and interracial couples, signed into law by President Biden this week.
It's called the Respect for Marriage Act.
Every state across the nation is now required to recognize interracial and same sex marriages as legal.
13 WREX spoke with a local couple who said it's like a weight off their shoulders.
"LGBTQ relationships have been around forever, and you would think that with the amount of forward progress that we've had as a country that this would have been a given a longtime ago," LGBTQIA+ Advocate, Erica Turner said.
Samantha and Erica Turner have been together almost 6 years and married for 3 and a half years.
With a stroke of a pen, they watched something so close to them become a milestone in history
"Seeing President Biden do that and seeing it go through congress relatively smoothly was really empowering," Liam Foundation Member, Samantha Turner said.
The new law voids the Defense of Marriage Act. A 1996 law that defined marriage as between a man and a woman.
The new federal protections also apply to interracial couples.
"Back in the day interracial marriage was not allowed. It was like everybody had to stick to their own race," NAACP Rockford Branch President. Rhonda Robinson said.
Robinson said the legislation is a game changer.
"It says I can marry who I want to, I can marry the same sex, I can marry a white male, I can marry whoever I want to no matter what their race is and be treated equally," Robinson said.
While this law was still being debated in Congress, the Turners were worried especially after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade back in June.
"We had to have living wills and wills in place and all of this extra paperwork that a lot of straight couples don't have to think about because their marriage is already a given. Whereas ours before this law could've been taken away with the swipe of a pen," Samantha Turner said.
Now it's a sigh of relief and a major step towards progress.
"We can live now, and we don't have to worry about having to prove to people that we're married," Erica Turner said. "All we have to do is just say yeah we are married we have been married since this time and now it's finally truly okay,"
The law also requires states to honor out-of-state marriage licenses of those in same-sex and interracial unions.