Local activists reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the Stateline prepares celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, local activists are echoing the beliefs of Dr. King.
Rhonda Robinson, President of the Rockford Branch NAACP, says the community has a responsibility to continue Dr. King's work, hoping everyone can reflect on the milestones he made impacting the entire country.
"They must read and understand what he fought for to get us to this point because we would not be here if it wasn't for Dr. Martin Luther King," Robinson says. "He changed the roads for us he made to where we could go to school together and so that we could eat at the same restaurants together."
However, Robinson says there is still a lot of work to do toward equality and it's no easy task.
"White supremacy is very well alive. We see those leaders publicly and speaking publicly and not hiding their faces anymore. No white sheets there just letting us know exactly how they feel," Robinson says. "We have to address them in a way that we have rights and that we will continue to keep this fight that Dr. Martin Luther King built this legacy for us."
Robinson continues to say,
"When we speak on issues that happen within our community that can kind of backfire, but even if it backfires, we have to stand up, take it and say hey that was wrong as a community member we do not accept this type of behavior."
On Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and the Rockford Public Library will be sponsoring an MLK celebration as well. This event will feature music from Pilgrim Baptist Church, Soar Assembly, Hope Fellowship Dance Ministry, and more.