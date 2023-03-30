Local activist advocates to keep state funding for caretakers

BELVIDERE --- Caretakers, part of the Community Integrated Living Arrangements is in jeopardy of losing state funding and services hours, allowing them to properly care for people with disabilities, and activist Nori Brown is steeping up by starting a petition to combat it.
"It's something that completely affects me and the people that I care about," Brown said.
"As someone who does Special Olympics and someone who is an advocate for others with disabilities knowing that at any given time, if this isn't fixed will end up in terrible situations and have a terrible way of living."
Before the petition started, a friend of Brown, directly affected by the cuts, expressed her concerns of not having funding to help look after her parents.
Now, at 1,000 signatures, Brown says these deductions are detrimental to the disabled community and should not be going to institutions.
"When you start taking away service hours something that allows someone with disabilities ability to be independent and move them to institutions, if you really sit back and think about it a lot of times what happens is that is there is no living family after a loved one has died, and they end up becoming a ward of the state. So, then the state or the judge can say what happens to us."
Brown says she plans to present the petition to the Illinois Senate in the coming weeks but needs all hands on deck to bring justice to the disabled community.
If you want to get involved and help, you can sign the petition here.