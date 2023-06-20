Loaded rifle, handgun found in car with 3 Rockford men who had active arrest warrants

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On June 18 around 8:05 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to reports of multiple armed subjects in Searles Park.
Once officers arrived on scene, they saw three men leaving on car to get into another.
The three men — Darrell Davis, Frederick Holmes, and Augustus Young — all had active warrants for this arrest.
In the backseat of the car, officers saw a woman and a toddler with a loaded rifle and ammunition on the rear floorboard.
A loaded handgun was also found in a backpack on the floorboard of the front passenger side.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:
- Darrell Davis, 19, Rockford
Possession of a Firearm
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (2 counts)
Endangering the Health/Life of a Child
Outstanding Warrants
- Augustus Young, 20, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Outstanding Warrants
- Frederick Holmes, 21, Rockford
Possession of a Firearm
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Endangering the Health/Life of a Child
Outstanding Warrants