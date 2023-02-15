LIVE Updates: Stateline Snow Emergencies

ROCKFORD -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday, February 16th for Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Boone, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Dekalb and Lee Counties.
Below are the communities that have issued Snow Emergencies due to the storm.
Rock County
Evansville (12:00 p.m. - 9:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023)
This means there shall be no parking permitted on either side of the city’s streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas per Section 122-133 of the municipal code. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and towed. Once the snow has ended and a street has been cleared to the curb street parking is allowed again.
Stephenson County
Freeport (8:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023)
Please observe even-odd parking throughout the duration of the Snow Emergency declaration. Vehicles should be parked on the even-numbered side of the street in the City on the “even-numbered” day of the month. On “odd-numbered” days of the month, vehicles should be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street. Please note that streets with parking on only one side of the street are not required to observe the odd-even parking.
This list will be updated as communities inform 13 WREX of their winter storm plans.