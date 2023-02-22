LIVE Updates: Snow Emergencies

Here is a list of Stateline communities that have declared snow emergencies, meaning winter parking regulations are in effect.
BELOIT, Wis.
The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency for the following time period: 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 22 through 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 23.
According to Beloit City Ordinance, cars and not allowed to park or stand on the city's streets during a snow emergency. Residents are reminded to move their cars from the streets to a driveway or approved off-site parking lot. They are also reminded to removed trash and recycling bins off the streets.
A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website.
JANESVILLE, Wis.
The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22.
A winter weather means that all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.
To ensure that you do not receive a parking ticket, please move all vehicles before 3:00 p.m. and keep them off City streets until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.
A winter weather emergency has been declared due to the forecast of accumulating freezing rain and sleet.
Removing vehicles from the street will help make City operations safer and more effective.
City crews will treat all other streets at the end of the event.
The best place to park during a winter weather emergency is in your garage of driveway.
If you are unable to do so, parking is allowed in any municipal parking lot during a winter weather emergency.
The following municipal parking lots are available downtown:
- East Wall Street Lot at East Wall Street and North Parker Drive
- City Hall Lot at West Wall Street and North Jackson Street
- South High Street Lot at West Court Street and South High Street
- Hedberg Public Library Lot at South River Street and Union Street
- River/Union Street Lot at South River Street and Union Street
- North Parker Drive Parking Ramp at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street
Please ensure that vehicles are removed from the parking lots after the emergency has ended to allow for City crews to clear the lots of snow and ice.
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50.
The Police Department may start issuing tickets to violators before snow and ice control operations begin.
Janesville residents can get additional winter weather emergency information from the City’s Snow & Ice Control webpage or by calling the Snow Hotline at (608) 755-SNOW.
To report problems or concerns, please call the City Services Center at (608) 755-3110.