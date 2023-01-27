LIVE UPDATES: Major crash on I-39/90 near Beloit

5:00 p.m.: 13 WREX's Dillon Valencia reports that a bus of 21 people is going to Beloit Memorial Hospital for shelter from the cold temperatures.
Those on the bus are not injuries, officials say, but are being transported for support.
As of 5:00 p.m., temperatures sit at 28 degrees, but winds gusting up to 36 mph is bringing wind chills down to 14 degrees.
4:50 p.m.: 13 WREX has new details from Beloit Memorial Hospital.
The hospital's Head of Marketing and Community Relations at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Tami Scarpetta, tells 13 WREX's Dillon Valencia and Emily McMinn that they are not receiving any more patients.
The total number of patients sent to the hospital is 27. Their injuries range from head, shoulder, and neck pain, hospital officials say. No other details about patients' conditions or other injuries is available.
It is not clear how many patients were sent to other area hospitals, including in Janesville or Rockford.
As of 4 p.m., hospital officials say their crisis operations are inactive.
4:30 p.m.: 13 WREX's William Ingalls and Shannon Taylor are live on the scene of the major crash on I-39/90 as authorities are providing cleanup and car towing in the area.
4:00 p.m.: Beloit Memorial Hospital has updated 13 WREX's Emily McMinn and Dillon Valencia that the hospital is not receiving any more patients.
Medical personnel received a call that the last of the patients have been recovered from the scene.
The total number of patients treated at the hospital is 27.
As of 4:00 p.m., their Crisis Operations is inactive.
Injuries reported are head, neck, and shoulder pain.
No other comments on injuries or patient conditions at this time.
13 WREX's William Ingalls has an update in the field as cars are towed away from the scene:
3:55 p.m.: Beloit Memorial Hospital tells 13 WREX's Emily McMinn and Dillon Valencia that there are currently 25 patients from the crash in their care.
No detailed information on the conditions of those at the hospital were immediately available.
Hospital officials are not sure if there are more ambulances coming from the scene, but Beloit Memorial is one of the hospitals on standby waiting for more patients.
Tami Scarpetta, Head of Marketing and Community Relations at Beloit Memorial Hospital, tells 13 WREX that they received their first patient at around 1:40 p.m., just over an hour after the crash happened.
Scarpetta says staff trains for incidents like these on a quarterly basis.
More updates from hospital officials are expected in the 4 p.m. hour.
3:30 p.m.: 13 WREX's Shannon Taylor shares eyewitness video of the I-39 crash.
2:42 p.m.: The Wisconsin State Patrol posted an incident report on Facebook.
2:30 p.m.: Viewer videos from the road:
Courtesy of Dalton Schroeder:
Courtesy of Tammie Kingcade Hilgart:
2:20 p.m.: The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the large crash.
The crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. in both lanes of I-39/90 just north of the County Highway S (Shopiere Rd.) exit near Beloit.
Authorities say at least one person has been injured in the crash.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at Avalon Rd. and northbound traffic is being diverted at Shopiere Rd.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while Wisconsin State Patrol and supporting agencies assist motorists involved in the crash, investigate the crash, and work to clear the roadway.
Wisconsin State Patrol says whiteout conditions caused by falling snow is believed to have been a factor in the initial crash.
2:12 p.m.: Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted a news release on Twitter:
Both directions of I-39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while first responders assist drivers, investigate the crash and work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/uSFM0T1mwN— Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) January 27, 2023
1:55 p.m. Eyewitness Elvish Thawng Nei Thang has video from the center of the massive crash.
1:21 p.m.: Wisconsin Department of Transportation has two incident closures listed on 511wi.gov.
Incident Closure #1: "I-39/90 South CLOSED at WIS 11 West/Avalon Rd because of a crash. Southbound traffic should take EXIT 177 (HWY 11/Avalon Rd). Turn right and proceed west on HWY 11 to HWY G. Turn left and proceed south on HWY G to HWY BT. Turn left and proceed east on HWY BT to HWY S. Turn left and proceed north on HWY S to I-39/90. Last Updated 1/27/23, 1:21 PM."
Incident Closure #2: "I-39/90 North CLOSED beyond Ramp from County S because of a crash. Northbound traffic should take EXIT 183 (HWY S/Shopiere Rd). Turn left and proceed south on HWY S to HWY BT. Turn right and proceed west on HWY B to HWY G. Turn right and proceed north on HWY G to HWY 11. Turn right and proceed east on HWY 11 to I-39/90. Last Updated 1/27/23, 1:12 PM."
1:02 p.m.: The Rock County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook announcement to avoid Interstate 90 in Rock County at this time:
12:30 p.m.: WKOW reports that all lanes of I-39 are closed near Beloit because of a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash is near County Road S, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. State Patrol told 27 News "up to 50 cars are involved."
WisDOT expects the closure to last over two hours.