LIVE UPDATES: Crash on I-39/90 near Beloit

2:42 p.m.: The Wisconsin State Patrol posted an incident report on Facebook.
2:30 p.m.: Viewer videos from the road:
Courtesy of Dalton Schroeder:
Courtesy of Tammie Kingcade Hilgart:
2:20 p.m.: The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the large crash.
The crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. in both lanes of I-39/90 just north of the County Highway S (Shopiere Rd.) exit near Beloit.
Authorities say at least one person has been injured in the crash.
Southbound traffic is being diverted at Avalon Rd. and northbound traffic is being diverted at Shopiere Rd.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while Wisconsin State Patrol and supporting agencies assist motorists involved in the crash, investigate the crash, and work to clear the roadway.
Wisconsin State Patrol says whiteout conditions caused by falling snow is believed to have been a factor in the initial crash.
2:12 p.m.: Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted a news release on Twitter:
Both directions of I-39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while first responders assist drivers, investigate the crash and work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/uSFM0T1mwN— Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) January 27, 2023
1:21 p.m.: Wisconsin Department of Transportation has two incident closures listed on 511wi.gov.
Incident Closure #1: "I-39/90 South CLOSED at WIS 11 West/Avalon Rd because of a crash. Southbound traffic should take EXIT 177 (HWY 11/Avalon Rd). Turn right and proceed west on HWY 11 to HWY G. Turn left and proceed south on HWY G to HWY BT. Turn left and proceed east on HWY BT to HWY S. Turn left and proceed north on HWY S to I-39/90. Last Updated 1/27/23, 1:21 PM."
Incident Closure #2: "I-39/90 North CLOSED beyond Ramp from County S because of a crash. Northbound traffic should take EXIT 183 (HWY S/Shopiere Rd). Turn left and proceed south on HWY S to HWY BT. Turn right and proceed west on HWY B to HWY G. Turn right and proceed north on HWY G to HWY 11. Turn right and proceed east on HWY 11 to I-39/90. Last Updated 1/27/23, 1:12 PM."
1:02 p.m.: The Rock County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook announcement to avoid Interstate 90 in Rock County at this time:
12:30 p.m.: WKOW reports that all lanes of I-39 are closed near Beloit because of a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash is near County Road S, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is responding. State Patrol told 27 News "up to 50 cars are involved."
WisDOT expects the closure to last over two hours.