LIVE UPDATE: Closures and Delays

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Due to the effects of the ice storm we are seeing some closures and delays across the Stateline.
Closures:
Ellis Elementary School will be closed today Thursday February 23 because of a power outage. RPS 205 is working with ComEd to bring power back to school for it to reopen tomorrow Friday.
Ledgewood and Stone Creek Schools are closed today for in-person learning but will continue with remote learning. This is out of Kinnikinnick CCSD #131.
Delays:
City of Beloit Garbage and Recycling Collection will be delayed today, Thursday February 23 until tomorrow Friday, February 24.
Garbage and recycling collection will resume their normal schedule next week.