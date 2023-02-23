 Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATE: Closures and Delays

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Due to the effects of the ice storm we are seeing some closures and delays across the Stateline.

Closures:

Ellis Elementary School will be closed today Thursday February 23 because of a power outage. RPS 205 is working with ComEd to bring power back to school for it to reopen tomorrow Friday. 

Ledgewood and Stone Creek Schools are closed today for in-person learning but will continue with remote learning. This is out of Kinnikinnick CCSD #131. 

Delays:

City of Beloit Garbage and Recycling Collection will be delayed today, Thursday February 23 until tomorrow Friday, February 24.

Garbage and recycling collection will resume their normal schedule next week.

