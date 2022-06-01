Live music returns to Anderson Japanese Gardens for the summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 'Tuesday Evening in the Gardens' is back at Anderson Japanese Gardens for the summer.
The 14 week concert series features local, regional and national touring musicians all within the comfort of the gardens.
Concert-goers can arrive as early as 5:00 p.m. every Tuesday night before the show begins at 5:45 p.m.
There will be local food vendors on site for dinner and drinks, but you can bring your own food as well.
"We have Shamarr Allen from New Orleans and Grand Groove Hotel from Rockford performing," says events manager Warren Franklin, "we also have Prairie Street Brewing, Woodfire Pizza, Wonderland Sweets, Fresco in the Gardens as our vendors. So its a great time for all ages, families and adults as well."
Admission is free for garden member and $11 for non-members.