LIST: Veteran's Day retail, restaurant discounts

Retail Stores
Adidas - Veterans and active-duty military get 40% off sitewide until November 12.
Bed Bath & Beyond - Veterans, active-duty military members, and their spouses receive 25% off their entire purchase.
Carhartt - Military, first responders, and nurses can save 25% on apparel and accessories both in stores and online.
CVS - Military personnel, veterans, and immediate family members can enroll in the Veterans Advantage program to save 20% and get free shipping on all online purchases.
Dollar General - Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve and their immediate family members save 20% November 10 through 13 on qualifying, in-store purchases.
Great Clips - On November 11, Veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12 through December 9.
Hertz - All veterans receive 20% off the base rental rate. Book from November 7 through 11 and pick up November 11 through January 31, 2023.
Kohl's - Veterans, active and former military personnel, and their immediate families get 30% off in-store purchases from November 11 through 13.
Nike - Active duty, reservists, veterans, and retirees, as well as their spouses and immediate families, can save 10% online and in stores.
Target - Military members, veterans, and their family members can save 10% on two purchases through the Circle program.
Office Depot and OfficeMax - Veterans, active-duty military personnel, Reservists and their dependents get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase November 11 through 13. This offer is valid in-store only and requires this coupon.
Sport Clips - On November 11, participating locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members with valid proof of service.
Staples - Active-duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families get a 25% discount November 6 through 12.
Vitamin Shoppe - From November 10 to 13, veterans receive a 25% discount on their entire purchase at any in-store location of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements.
Walgreens - Veterans, military members, and their family members can save 20% off eligible regular-priced items in stores. The discount is available Friday through Monday, November 11.
Restaurants
7-Eleven - Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.
Applebees - Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.
Backyard Grill and Bar - Military veterans receive a free New York strip steak dinner with your choice of veggies and potato from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on November 11.
Bakers Square - Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a complimentary 2-2-2 Breakfast on November 11. When ordering online, use code ‘VETERANS22’ to receive the discount. Must present valid proof of service at pickup. Not valid for Call-In Orders or Delivery.
Bar Louie - Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.
Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in only.
Chilis - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.
Chuck E Cheese - On November 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.
Circle K - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day November 11 at every location that serves coffee.
Cracker Barrel - Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11
Denny's - On November 11, Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.
Dunkin' Donuts - Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers - Veterans and active military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.
Golden Corral - Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
Hooters - Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage on November 11. Dine-in only.
Hy-Vee - Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast on November 11 between 6 and 10am. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases on November 11. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout.
IHOP - Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.
Insomnia Cookies - Veterans and active-duty military get a free 6-pack of Classic cookies with any in-store purchase all day on November 11.
Little Caesars - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.
Mission BBQ - Free sandwiches will be provided to those who served in the military.
The Olympic Tavern - All food orders are 50% for active and retired military veterans from 11:00 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. on November 11.
Outback Steakhouse -Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on November 11.
Red Lobster - Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time.
Red Robin - Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on November 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.
Rock Pho'd - Thank you to all who have served our country! As a token of our gratitude, we are offering a free order of egg rolls with military ID! We’d love to see you and thank you in person. Please note that we will be to-go only for lunch today but will re-open for dine in for dinner service at 5:00pm!
Starbucks - As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.
Texas Roadhouse - At participating locations, veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from. Please contact your local Texas Roadhouse for variations in this deal.
TravelCenters of America - Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner at a participating full serve or quick serve restaurant on November 11 with proof of service.
Wendy's - Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.