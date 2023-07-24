List: Stateline splash pads, pool locations and hours

As temperatures climb higher, 13 WREX has compiled a list of spray pads and parks in the area to beat the heat. More information and locations will be added as information becomes available.

BELOIT, WIS.

The Krueger Pool is located at 1700 Hackett Street and is open seven days a week with differentiating hours.

Monday: 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

As of July 21, the City of Beloit Parks & Recreation Division is establishing a new playground program to get kids to swim at Kruger Pool. Transportation is free and entry to the pool through the program is $2/child. Read more:

BELVIDERE

Located at 365 West Locust Street. Doty Sprayground features a mist tunnel, shooting water, and spinning features. Open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from May through September.

DIXON

New in 2019, the Dixon Water Wonderland Splash Pad boasts 23 different water features. The family-friendly park is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Located at 312 Washington Avenue.

FREEPORT

The Freeport Art Museum's Splash Pad will be open beginning Memorial Day weekend and will run from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. every day except for severe weather and events.

The Read Park Family Aquatic Center, located at 867 West American Street, is open Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

LOVES PARK

The Sand Park Pool, located at 1041 East Riverside Boulevard, is open seven days a week from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

OREGON

The Splash Canyon Spray Park is located at 200 14th Street and open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Features water tunnels and fountain geysers. Intended for children 12 years of age and under.

POLO

The Polo Swimming Pool is located at 303 East Webster Street and is open from 1:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 Monday through Saturday, and 1:00 to 5:00 on Sundays.

ROCKFORD

According to the Rockford Park District's (RPD) website, spray pads are available between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

RPD now offers automatic spray pads that can be activated by the push of a button from 1 to 8 p.m.

Automatic spray pad locations:

Beattie Playground (1251 Rural Street, Rockford, IL)

Blackhawk Park (101 15th Avenue, Rockford, IL)

Bloom School Playground (2901 Pelham Road, Rockford, IL)

Brown Park (2010 North Main Street, Rockford, IL)

Churchill Park (2002 7th Avenue, Rockford, IL)

Ekberg Pine Manor (3750 Balsam Ln, Rockford, IL)

Harmon Park (1924 East Gate Parkway, Rockford, IL)

Highland Park (3011 Rural St., Rockford, IL)

Keye-Mallquist Park (1702 11th Street, Rockford, IL)

Liberty Park (1555 Morgan Street, Rockford, IL)

Mandeville Park (650 Montague Road, Rockford, IL)

Sabrooke Playground (2900 Kishwaukee St., Rockford, IL)

S. Henrietta Park (527 S. Henrietta Street, Rockford, IL)

Washington Park (3617 Delaware Street, Rockford, IL)

There is also a spray pad in Dahlquist Park (3251 Oak Grove Avenue, Rockford, IL) that will activate based on heat index temperatures.

The RPD website cites heat index degrees activations as the following:

When the heat index is at least 85 degrees, you can call Customer Service to request that the spray pad be turned on between 1 and 5 p.m.

When the heat index is at least 95 degrees, the RPD will automatically activate the spray pads from 1 to 5 p.m.

When the heat index is over 100 degrees, the RPD will activate the spray pads from 1 to 8 p.m.

Alpine Pool is located at 4310 Newburg Road and is open seven days a week from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Harkins Aquatic Center is located at 910 Acorn Street and is open seven days a week from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

ROCKTON

The Rockton Swimming Pool is located at 115 East Chapel Street and is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.