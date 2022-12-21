LIST: Stateline communities declare snow emergencies

(WREX) — As the Stateline prepares for a snow storm just in time for holiday travel, some local communities are declaring parking restrictions as they try to keep roads cleared of snow and ice.
Here's a list of local areas under snow emergencies as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Rockford
A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Rockford, going into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The City's Public Works Department says contractors will begin plowing residential streets when snow accumulation reaches approximately two inches.
Vehicles should be parked on the even side of the street by 8 a.m. on Thursday. If the snow emergency carries into Friday, vehicles should be moved to the odd side of the street by 8 a.m. that day.
All cars must stay parked on the appropriate side of the street until the Snow Emergency has been lifted.
If your street is marked as "No Parking" on one side of the street, the Snow Emergency allows you to park legally in the restricted area while the emergency is in effect.
Any vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street will be ticketed $63 by police.
Beloit, Wis.
The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Saturday.
Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency. Residents should move their vehicles from the streets to a driveway or to any of the following approved off-site parking lots:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett St. at House St.): East Lot
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
- Wootton Park (4th St. at Maple Ave.): Entire Lot
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Dr.): Between Designated Signs
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Ave.): Entire Lot
- Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
- Third St. (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
- Third St. (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
- Ironworks (Fourth St.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- West Grand Ave. Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Rd.): South East Area Between Designated Signs
Cherry Valley
The Village of Cherry Valley has declared a snow emergency, going into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday.
No vehicles are allowed to park on Village streets until all streets have been cleared.
Evansville, Wis.
A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Evansville from 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday.
No parking is permitted on either side of City streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas.
Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and towed.
Janesville, Wis.
The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at Noon on Thursday.
All parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.
Vehicles should be moved to garages, driveways, or any of the following downtown municipal parking lots:
- E. Wall St. Lot at E. Wall St. and N. Parker Ave.
- City Hall Lot at W. Wall St. and N. Jackson St.
- S. High St. Lot at W. Court St. and S. High St.
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water St.
- River/Union St. Lot at S. River St. and Union St.
- N. Parker Dr. Parking Ramp at N. Parker Dr. and E. Wall St.
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50.
Machesney Park
The Village of Machesney Park will be under a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.
No vehicles are allowed to park or stand on any Village roadways until the snow has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow.
Any violations of the snow emergency restrictions will result in fines of between $25 and $100 as well as the towing of the car.
Poplar Grove
The Village of Poplar Grove has declared a snow emergency beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
All cars must be off of Village streets to allow snow plows can get the roads clear.
Any cars parked on Village streets after 9 a.m. Thursday will be ticketed and towed.
Roscoe
The Village of Roscoe has declared a snow emergency beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The snow emergency will remain in effect throughout the duration of the winter storm.
Sterling
The City of Sterling has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.
No parking is allowed on Snow Routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.
There is no parking allowed in the Central Business District and in City parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Odd/Even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other City streets during the snow emergency. On Thursday, cars should be parked on the even side of the street. Should the emergency last through Friday, cars should be moved to the odd side of the street between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The parking restrictions will terminate block-by-block after the snow stops and all snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the snow emergency is canceled by the City.
Winnebago
A snow emergency has been declared in the Village of Winnebago, in effect until further notice or until all snow as been plowed to the side of the street.
During a snow emergency, parking is not allowed on any street within the corporate limits of the Village of Winnebago.
If you need to drive, Village officials ask that you keep a safe distance behind any snow plow or salt truck.