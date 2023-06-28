List: Stateline area cancelled events due to air quality

This is a collection of activities, sports, and places closed due to air quality. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Have a cancelled event? Let us know! Email us at news@wrex.com
ROCKFORD RIVETS
The Rockford Rivets have cancelled their game tonight against the Kenosha Kingfish due to concerns regarding the poor air quality conditions currently impacting the Stateline.
Their game against the Lakeshore Chinooks in Wisconsin was also cancelled last night for the same reasons.
Neither the team or the Northwoods League has announced a time in which the games would be rescheduled.
SKI BRONCS
Loves Park performing water ski show team, Ski Broncs, are cancelling their show on Wednesday, June 28. The team will be back for their Friday performance on June 30 at 7:00 p.m.
BELOIT
To protect the health of city employees and program participants, the City of Beloit has cancelled or closed the following programs or activities:
- Beloit Tide Swim Team at Krueger Pool is cancelled Thursday morning
- Krueger Pool is closed Wednesday
- Vernon Park Playground Program cancelled Wednesday afternoon
- Wacky Wednesday at Leeson Park cancelled
Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission’s public meeting at Vernon Park at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, is being moved to Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff Street
ROCKFORD
The Rockford Park District has listed numerous cancellations of activities on their Rainout Line website:
- Aldeen Golf Club: Golf Camp is cancelled on June 28
- Buddy Baseball: Cancelled June 28
- Cheer and Dance: Practice is cancelled June 28
- NFL Flag Football: Practices cancelled June 28
- Time 2 Play Playground Programs: Cancelled today except Beattie and Terry Lee Wells locations will remain open as programming can move indoors.
- All Rockford Pools are closed June 28
- Softball leagues are cancelled at Sportscore 1 on June 28
- Track and Field practice is cancelled June 28
- All outdoor activities have been cancelled at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two on June 28. This includes the women's soccer league originally scheduled for the evening. Indoor activity will resume as scheduled.