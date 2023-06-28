 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

List: Stateline area cancelled events due to air quality

This is a collection of activities, sports, and places closed due to air quality. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Have a cancelled event? Let us know! Email us at news@wrex.com

ROCKFORD RIVETS

The Rockford Rivets have cancelled their game tonight against the Kenosha Kingfish due to concerns regarding the poor air quality conditions currently impacting the Stateline. 

Their game against the Lakeshore Chinooks in Wisconsin was also cancelled last night for the same reasons. 

Neither the team or the Northwoods League has announced a time in which the games would be rescheduled. 

SKI BRONCS

Loves Park performing water ski show team, Ski Broncs, are cancelling their show on Wednesday, June 28. The team will be back for their Friday performance on June 30 at 7:00 p.m.

BELOIT

To protect the health of city employees and program participants, the City of Beloit has cancelled or closed the following programs or activities:

  • Beloit Tide Swim Team at Krueger Pool is cancelled Thursday morning
  • Krueger Pool is closed Wednesday
  • Vernon Park Playground Program cancelled Wednesday afternoon
  • Wacky Wednesday at Leeson Park cancelled

  • Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission’s public meeting at Vernon Park at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, is being moved to Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff Street

ROCKFORD

The Rockford Park District has listed numerous cancellations of activities on their Rainout Line website:

  • Aldeen Golf Club: Golf Camp is cancelled on June 28
  • Buddy Baseball: Cancelled June 28
  • Cheer and Dance: Practice is cancelled June 28
  • NFL Flag Football: Practices cancelled June 28
  • Time 2 Play Playground Programs: Cancelled today except Beattie and Terry Lee Wells locations will remain open as programming can move indoors.
  • All Rockford Pools are closed June 28
  • Softball leagues are cancelled at Sportscore 1 on June 28
  • Track and Field practice is cancelled June 28
  • All outdoor activities have been cancelled at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two on June 28. This includes the women's soccer league originally scheduled for the evening. Indoor activity will resume as scheduled.

