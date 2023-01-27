LIST: Snow Emergencies in the Stateline

(WREX) — Due to anticipated weather conditions this upcoming weekend, many communities in the Stateline have issued snow emergencies and other parking ordinances.
As information from other municipalities come in, 13 WREX will update this article with further details.
Beloit, Wis.
The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 through 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
During this period, vehicles are not allowed to park or stand on city streets, according to a Beloit city ordinance.
Residents should move this vehicles from the streets to a driveway or an approved off-site parking lot.
The Beloit Police Department will ticket and/or tow away any motor vehicle, trailer, or semitrailer at the owner's expense if found in violation of the snow emergency declaration.
Residents are also reminded to take trash and recycling carts from the street.
The following locations are designated emergency parking:
- Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot
- Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot
- Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot
- Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs
- Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot
- Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs
- Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.
- Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs
- Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs
- Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs
Residents are encouraged to stay home and only travel if necessary.
Residents can register for email or text alerts on snow emergencies at beloitwi.gov/snow.
Cherry Valley
Effective Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m., the Village of Cherry Valley declares a snow emergency and will implement its winter parking regulations ordinance.
Per Ordinance No. 2014-02: No vehicles are allowed to park on Village streets until all streets have been cleared.
Janesville, Wis.
The City of Janesville has declared a Winter Weather Emergency beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
A Winter Weather Emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.
To ensure you do not receive a parking ticket, please move all vehicles before 6 p.m. and keep them off City streets until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
City officials say the best place to part during a winter weather emergency is in your garage or driveway. If you are unable to do so, you are asked to park in one of the following downtown municipal parking lots.
- E. Wall St. Lot at E. Wall St. and N. Parker Ave.
- City Hall Lot at W. Wall St. and N. Jackson St.
- S. High St. Lot at W. Court St. and S. High St.
- Hedberg Public Library Lot on Water St.
- River/Union St. Lot at S. River St. and Union St.
- N. Parker Dr. Parking Ramp at N. Parker Dr. and E. Wall St.
Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50.
Machesney Park
The Village of Machesney Park will be under a snow emergency starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Residents are requested to remove vehicles from the road until snow has ended and the roads are cleared.
Violations of this ordinance will result in a fine of between $25 and $100.
In addition, the vehicle involved in the violation may be removed and stored at the owner's expense.
Machesney Park would also like to remind residents and businesses that it is illegal to to deliberately place snow from any private property, driveway, or parking lot on any public street or sidewalk.
Any person or organization in violation of the provision of this ordinance could be fined $50.
Rockford
The Director of Public Works has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Rockford.
Enforcement teams will be deployed to ticket offenders.
The announcement is effective Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.
Parking is on the even-addressed side of streets on Saturday.
Residential streets will start to be plowed once snow accumulations reach two inches in depth.