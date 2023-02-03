List: Rockford road, water projects starting February 3

Starting February 3, the Rockford Water Division and the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be working on several projects around the city which require road closures.
During these times, traffic control and detours will be in place.
Citizens are urged to use alternate routes.
Drivers must use extreme caution when going near the work zones.
Beginning Friday, February 3, the Water Division is making an emergency water main repair in the 3700 block of Highcrest Road.
Highcrest Road will be closed at Gorham Place to all traffic heading eastbound.
Work is expected to last one business day.
Beginning Monday, February 6, the Water Division is repairing a manhole in the 1900 block of Guilford Road.
Guilford Road will be closed at Chicago Avenue to all traffic heading westbound.
Work is expected to last up to one to three business days.
Beginning Monday. February 6, the Water Division will be repairing the water service in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.
North Second Street will be reduced to two lanes at Prairie Street to all traffic heading southbound.
Work is expected to last up to two to four business days.
Beginning Monday, February 6, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority is closing 8th Avenue between 11th Street and 12th Street for sanitary sewer service repair.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Monday, February 13, weather permitting.