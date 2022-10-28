LIST: Rockford-area road closures, repair work

Numerous road closures are happening in the Rockford area.
Date ranges, street sections, and details of the work performed are highlighted below.
If you have questions, call Rockford Public Works at 779-348-7260.
- DATES: October 20 through October 26
CLOSED: Kenilworth Drive between Calvin Park Boulevard and Oak Grove Lane
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: October 27 through November 3
CLOSED: Lisa Drive between Kanawha Drive and Carrara Lane
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: October 24 through further notice
CLOSED: Northbound lane of South Main Street between Chestnut Street and Elm Street
WORK: Emergency lane repair, no truck traffic
- DATES: October 24 through November 7
CLOSED: Mulberry Street between North Rockton Avenue and Winnebago Street
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: October 24 through November 7
CLOSED: Garrison Avenue between Auburn Street and King Street
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: October 24 through November 4
CLOSED:
-5th Avenue from Kishwaukee Street to 9th Avenue
-7th Street from Charles Street to 6th Avenue
-Rote Road from Perryville Road to North Bell School Road
WORK: Routing and filling cracks in various asphalt-surfaced streets
- DATES: October 31 through November 14
CLOSED: North Wyman Street between Mulberry Street and West Jefferson
WORK: Related to Rockford Public Library
- DATES: November 1 through November 14
CLOSED: 15th Street between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: November 1 through November 14
CLOSED: Remington Road between Broadway and 15th Avenue
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: November 1 through November 14
CLOSED: Constance Drive between Ohio Parkway and Wisconsin Road
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: November 1 through November 14
CLOSED: Jordan Place between Charles Street and Larson Avenue
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair