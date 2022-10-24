LIST: Rockford-area road closures, repair work for week of October 24

Numerous road closures are happening in the Rockford area.
Date ranges, street sections, and details of the work performed are highlighted below.
If you have questions, call Rockford Public Works at 779-348-7260.
- DATES: October 20 through October 26
CLOSED: Kenilworth Drive between Calvin Park Boulevard and Oak Grove Lane
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: October 27 through November 3
CLOSED: Lisa Drive between Kanawha Drive and Carrara Lane
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: October 24 through further notice
CLOSED: Northbound lane of South Main Street between Chestnut Street and Elm Street
WORK: Emergency lane repair, no truck traffic
- DATES: October 24 through November 7
CLOSED: Mulberry Street between North Rockton Avenue and Winnebago Street
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: October 24 through November 7
CLOSED: Garrison Avenue between Auburn Street and King Street
WORK: Sanitary sewer repair
- DATES: October 24 through November 4
CLOSED:
-5th Avenue from Kishwaukee Street to 9th Avenue
-7th Street from Charles Street to 6th Avenue
-Rote Road from Perryville Road to North Bell School Road
WORK: Routing and filling cracks in various asphalt-surfaced streets
- DATES: October 24 through end of sweeping cycle, Thursdays
CLOSED:
-7th Street east to South Alpine Road - Charles Street north to East State Street
-North Alpine Road east to North Mulford Road - East State Street to Spring Creek Road