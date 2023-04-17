 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

List: Numerous Rockford traffic lane closure projects to start April 17

Road work stops for holidays
By Taylor Utzig

ROCKFORD — Numerous lane closures impact Rockford traffic starting Monday, April 17, and inlet repairs are expected to finish on Friday, April 21. Citizens are urged to find alternate routes if possible.

  1. The northbound curb lane at 20th Street and Broadway.

  2. The eastbound curb lane at Ohio Parkway and Harrison Avenue, Colorado and Harrison Avenue, and Bucknell Drive and Harrison Avenue.

  3. The westbound curb lane at 3714 Harrison Avenue, Colorado Avenue and Harrison Avenue, 3420 Harrison Avenue, and Wisconsin Road and Harrison Avenue.

  4. The eastbound curb lane at Southwort Court and Sandy Hollow Road.

  5. The eastbound curb lane at 4229 Newburg Road and the westbound curb lane at 5018 Newburg Road, and Post Drive and Newburg Road.

On Tuesday, April 18 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., the intersection of North Church Street and West Jefferson Street will be under stop sign control.

The City of Rockford Public Works Department will be making repairs at the intersection during this time and work will be done by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Traffic control will be in place for all project sites.

If drivers must make their way through the work zones, they are recommended to use extreme caution.

