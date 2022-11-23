LIST: Community Thanksgiving Resources

For those in the Stateline area, 13 WREX has compiled a list of free Thanksgiving dinners, supply pantries, and other resources for those who need them.
If your organization is missing from this list and you'd like it to be included, please email news@wrex.com.
- Court Street Methodist Church
215 North Court Street, Rockford
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday as carry-out or drive-thru meals only
Limit 2 per person
Each meal consists of a turkey dinner, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a slice of pie.
- Miss Carly's
All Thanksgiving Day
1125 5th Avenue, Rockford
Bottomless cups of coffee, slice of pie, turkey sandwiches
- Overflowing Cup Total Life Center
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday
The Masonic Lodge, 229 West Grand Avenue, Beloit
Free Thanksgiving Meal
- Old Stone Church Pantry
101 East Union Street, Rockton
Thanksgiving baskets