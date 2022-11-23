 Skip to main content
LIST: Community Thanksgiving Resources

For those in the Stateline area, 13 WREX has compiled a list of free Thanksgiving dinners, supply pantries, and other resources for those who need them. 

If your organization is missing from this list and you'd like it to be included, please email news@wrex.com.

  • Court Street Methodist Church
    215 North Court Street, Rockford
    11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday as carry-out or drive-thru meals only
    Limit 2 per person
    Each meal consists of a turkey dinner, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a slice of pie.

  • Miss Carly's
    All Thanksgiving Day
    1125 5th Avenue, Rockford
    Bottomless cups of coffee, slice of pie, turkey sandwiches

  • Overflowing Cup Total Life Center
    10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday
    The Masonic Lodge, 229 West Grand Avenue, Beloit
    Free Thanksgiving Meal

  • Old Stone Church Pantry
    101 East Union Street, Rockton
    Thanksgiving baskets

