List: 2023 Stateline cooling centers

With the soaring temperatures of the last few days, meteorologists advise taking breaks to "cool off."
To achieve this, 13 WREX has compiled a list of Stateline cooling centers.
More locations will be added to the list as they become available.
BOONE COUNTY
- Belvidere Public Safety Building
615 North Main Street, Belvidere
7 days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway
East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I-90
24 hours, 7 days a week
- Salvation Army
422 S. Main St. Belvidere
Open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
GREEN COUNTY
- Brodhead Methodist Church
501 1st Center Avenue, Brodhead
8:00 am - 5:00 p.m.
- Broadhead Memorial Library
1207 25th Street, Broadhead
Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Brooklyn Community Building
102 North Rutland Avenue, Brooklyn
8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Monroe Fire Station #1
601 West 17th Street, Monroe
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Behring Senior Center
1113 10th Street, Monroe
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
ROCK COUNTY, Wis.
When forecasted temperatures and/or real temperatures exceed 90 degrees in Rock County, these locations shall automatically authorize use as a Cooling Center during their normal business hours only. These locations will not extend or alter their hours so citizens should plan accordingly. Cooling Centers may close without notification and are not obligated to participate. Citizens are responsible for their own belongings. Food and water are not provided.
- Beloit Public Library
605 Eclipse Blvd, Beloit
Monday - Thursday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Phone number: 608-364-2905
- Beloit Transit Transfer Center
225 Shirland Ave., Beloit
Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Phone number: 608-364-2870
- Edgerton Public Library
101 Albion Street, Edgerton
Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone number: 608-884-4511
Restrictions: 12 & Under w/ Adult
- Hedberg Public Library
316 Main Street, Janesville
Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday and Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone number: 608-758-6600
- Uptown Janesville (Formerly Known as Janesville Mall)
2500 Milton Avenue, Janesville
Monday - Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sunday: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Phone number: 608-752-7845
- Janesville Senior Center (Lobby)
69 S. Water St., Janesville
Monday-Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Phone number: 608-755-3040
- Orfordville Village Hall
303 E. Beloit Street, Orfordville
Monday-Friday (Except Thurs): 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Phone number: 608-879-2004
- Brodhead City Hall
1111 W. 2nd Avenue, Brodhead
Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Phone number: 608-897-4018
- Brodhead Police Department
1004 W. Exchange Street, Brodhead
Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone number: 608-897-2112
- Milton City Hall
710 S. Janesville St., Milton
Monday - Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Phone number: 608-868-6900
- Milton Public Library
430 E. High St., Milton
Monday - Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday - Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sunday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Phone number: 608-868-7462
- Eager Free Public Library
39 W. Main St., Evansville
Monday - Thursday: 9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday: 9:30 am - 1:00 pm
Phone number: 608-882-2260
- Footville Village Hall
261 N. Gilbert St., Footville
Monday - Friday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Phone number: 608-876-6116
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
- The Carpenter's Place
1149 Railroad Avenue, Rockford
Monday - Friday: 8:15 am - 3:00 pm
- Rockford Rescue Mission
715 West State, Rockford
7 days a week, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Or open 24/7 for people needing overnight shelter
- City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department
612 North Church Road, Rockford
Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
- Brooke Road United Methodist Church
1404 Brooke Road, Rockford
Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
- Loves Park City Hall Gymnasium
100 Heart Boulevard, Loves Park
Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
- Pecatonica Village Hall
405 Main Street, Pecatonica
Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm