...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

List: 2023 Stateline cooling centers

Cooling Center

With the soaring temperatures of the last few days, meteorologists advise taking breaks to "cool off." 

To achieve this, 13 WREX has compiled a list of Stateline cooling centers.

More locations will be added to the list as they become available.

BOONE COUNTY

  • Belvidere Public Safety Building
    615 North Main Street, Belvidere
    7 days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway
    East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I-90
    24 hours, 7 days a week

  • Salvation Army
    422 S. Main St. Belvidere
    Open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

GREEN COUNTY

  • Brodhead Methodist Church
    501 1st Center Avenue, Brodhead
    8:00 am - 5:00 p.m.

  • Broadhead Memorial Library
    1207 25th Street, Broadhead
    Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
    Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

  • Brooklyn Community Building
    102 North Rutland Avenue, Brooklyn
    8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

  • Monroe Fire Station #1
    601 West 17th Street, Monroe
    8:00 am - 5:00 pm

  • Behring Senior Center
    1113 10th Street, Monroe
    8:00 am - 5:00 pm

ROCK COUNTY, Wis.

When forecasted temperatures and/or real temperatures exceed 90 degrees in Rock County, these locations shall automatically authorize use as a Cooling Center during their normal business hours only. These locations will not extend or alter their hours so citizens should plan accordingly. Cooling Centers may close without notification and are not obligated to participate. Citizens are responsible for their own belongings. Food and water are not provided.

  • Beloit Public Library
    605 Eclipse Blvd, Beloit
    Monday - Thursday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
    Friday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
    Phone number: 608-364-2905 

  • Beloit Transit Transfer Center
    225 Shirland Ave., Beloit
    Monday - Friday: 5:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
    Phone number: 608-364-2870

  • Edgerton Public Library
    101 Albion Street, Edgerton
    Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
    Friday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
    Phone number: 608-884-4511
    Restrictions: 12 & Under w/ Adult

  • Hedberg Public Library
    316 Main Street, Janesville
    Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
    Friday and Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
    Phone number: 608-758-6600

  • Uptown Janesville (Formerly Known as Janesville Mall)
    2500 Milton Avenue, Janesville
    Monday - Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
    Sunday: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
    Phone number: 608-752-7845 

  • Janesville Senior Center (Lobby)
    69 S. Water St., Janesville
    Monday-Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
    Phone number: 608-755-3040

  • Orfordville Village Hall
    303 E. Beloit Street, Orfordville
    Monday-Friday (Except Thurs): 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
    Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm 
    Phone number: 608-879-2004 

  • Brodhead City Hall
    1111 W. 2nd Avenue, Brodhead
    Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
    Phone number: 608-897-4018

  • Brodhead Police Department
    1004 W. Exchange Street, Brodhead
    Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm
    Phone number: 608-897-2112

  • Milton City Hall
    710 S. Janesville St., Milton
    Monday - Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
    Friday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
    Phone number: 608-868-6900

  • Milton Public Library
    430 E. High St., Milton
    Monday - Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
    Wednesday - Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
    Sunday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm 
    Phone number: 608-868-7462

  • Eager Free Public Library
    39 W. Main St., Evansville
    Monday - Thursday: 9:30 am - 7:00 pm
    Friday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm
    Saturday: 9:30 am - 1:00 pm 
    Phone number: 608-882-2260

  • Footville Village Hall
    261 N. Gilbert St., Footville
    Monday - Friday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
    Phone number: 608-876-6116 

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

  • The Carpenter's Place
    1149 Railroad Avenue, Rockford
    Monday - Friday: 8:15 am - 3:00 pm

  • Rockford Rescue Mission
    715 West State, Rockford
    7 days a week, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
    Or open 24/7 for people needing overnight shelter

  • City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department
    612 North Church Road, Rockford
    Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

  • Brooke Road United Methodist Church
    1404 Brooke Road, Rockford
    Monday - Thursday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

  • Loves Park City Hall Gymnasium
    100 Heart Boulevard, Loves Park
    Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

  • Pecatonica Village Hall
    405 Main Street, Pecatonica
    Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

