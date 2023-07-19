Linden Road at Interstate 39 closure in Rockford to close July 24

DIXON, Ill. — On Monday, July 24, Linden Road at Interstate 39 in Rockford will close to construct an overpass.
The overpass will carry Linden Road over the new I-39 southbound lanes from westbound U.S. 20.
A posted detour will direct traffic to use Alpine, Sandy Hollow, and Mulford roads.
The project is scheduled to be complete by November 23.
Drivers can expect delays and should use alternative routes if available.
The closure is part of the $98.8 million reconstruction of the I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange, which starts in 2024.
The Linden Road project and the upcoming I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange roadwork projects are part of a $247.6 million, multiyear project to enhance I-39 between the U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road.
More information about the I-39 reconstruction project is available on IDOT's website.