Linda McNeely, Alderwoman from Rockford's West Side, passes away

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford City officials announced the passing of 13th Ward Alderwoman Linda McNeely.
She served her ward for 26 years.
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alderperson Linda McNeely.— Rep. Maurice West (@StateRepWEST) April 25, 2023
She was a valued member of our community and her loss is felt deeply by many. Linda was a kind and compassionate person.
During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with Linda's loved ones. pic.twitter.com/nfhGEaauvQ
In statement to 13 WREX, Mayor Tom McNamara said "Alderman McNeely was a dedicated and passionate public servant.She fought hard on behalf of her ward and always asked hard, thought-provoking questions. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and colleagues.”
Alderwoman McNeely's family is asking for privacy during this time.
If you are a resident of the 13th Ward with a concern or issue, please reach out to the Mayor’s Office at 779-348-7150.