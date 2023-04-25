 Skip to main content
Linda McNeely, Alderwoman from Rockford's West Side, passes away

  • Updated
  • 0
Linda McNeely Headshot

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford City officials announced the passing of 13th Ward Alderwoman Linda McNeely.

She served her ward for 26 years.

In statement to 13 WREX, Mayor Tom McNamara said "Alderman McNeely was a dedicated and passionate public servant.She fought hard on behalf of her ward and always asked hard, thought-provoking questions. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and colleagues.”

Alderwoman McNeely's family is asking for privacy during this time.

If you are a resident of the 13th Ward with a concern or issue, please reach out to the Mayor’s Office at 779-348-7150.

