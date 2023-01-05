LIHEAP holding outreach appointment events through March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're falling behind on your energy bills, a federal program looks to help make payments as winter sets in.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps those who are falling behind on energy payments.
If you are unable to schedule a LIHEAP appointment, officials are holding outreach events at various locations in Rockford through March. All events will be held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here's a full list of locations for outreach events through March:
- Jan. 11: Northwest Community Center, 1325 N. Johnston Ave.
- Jan. 18: Washington Park Community Center, 3617 Delaware St.
- Jan. 25: St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave.
- Feb. 1: Rockford Today Network, 4437 E. State St.
- Feb. 8: Washington Park Community Center, 3617 Delaware St.
- Feb. 15: Northwest Community Center, 1325 N. Johnston Ave.
- Feb. 22: St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave.
- Mar. 1: Washington Park Community Center, 3617 Delaware St.
- Mar. 8: Rockford Today Network, 4437 E. State St.
- Mar. 15: Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave.
- Mar. 22: St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave.
- Mar. 29: Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave.
If you plan to go to any of the events, you are asked to bring a photo ID, such as a driver's license or work/school ID, as well as proof of 30-day gross income for all household members over 18, including TANF and child support. If anyone over 18 claims zero income, they must show proof of public benefits, such as SNAP, public housing verification or a letter from someone who financially assists them.
Also, you are asked to bring your most recent heating and electric bill. If utilities are included in your rent, you should bring a copy of your lease. Officials also say you should bring original Social Security Cards for all household members.