Life recovery residents rebuilding their lives ahead of spring shop hop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you've ever been to Downtown Rockford, you may have seen a big black and yellow building.
However, it's more than just a shelter for the homeless.
This weekend, Nettie's Mercantile will be hosting a shop hop full of items hand made by Rockford Rescue Mission residents in its remade production program.
The work is life changing to many who lent a helping hand.
Volunteers and residents at the life recovery center have been hard at work for months. Using their love to turn something broken into something new.
"We're remaking furniture," said Mary Dehaan, creative director at Nettie's Mercantile. "We reuse wood that's all been donated. One is a deck from somebody."
Becoming desks, chairs, and dressers.
Made with love and meant to be enjoyed.
"They're all made with love," said Dehaan. "Everybody is lovingly making these pieces."
It's a culmination for not only the Rescue Mission, but for its residents, as dozens were a part of the remaking process.
One resident named Brian says, "I was happy to say I took part in making those things to bring money back into the mission. Some of the stuff people have in their house now, my hands might have touched. I'm excited about that."
Brian is just one of many people who got their life back at Rescue Mission by getting involved in programs like this.
He adds, "I am thankful for the Rockford area, for all the donors, people I'll never even meet, giving us a place to change our lives. It's a beautiful thing."
Dehaan worked alongside residents like Brian, describing it a joy to see the lives of those at Rescue Mission change for the better.
"It's a huge blessing to me," said Dehaan. "I see so many great stories everyday and it brings me great joy."
Changing lives through love, joy, and hope.
The spring shop hop begins Friday at 10 a.m. and ends Saturday at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Rockford Rescue Mission.