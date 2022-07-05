Life Church Assembly of God hosts free one week summer camp

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- If you're looking for a fun activity for your kids this summer a local church has you covered.
Life Church Assembly of God is hosting a free kids camp for kindergarten thru 5th grade.
The first-ever Fuse Kids Camp starts July 11-15th.
Each day will be filled with outdoor activities, games, daily lessons, and more.
Lunch and dinner will also be provided daily.
The camp is from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This camp is limited to the first 200 students so make sure you register today.
Please register each child separately.