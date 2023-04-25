 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb
and Kane Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Lieutenant Governor Stratton celebrates National Library Week by meeting with librarians

  • Updated
  • 0
Texas residents are suing their county after books were removed from public libraries
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD — In honor of National Library Week, Illinois Lieutenant Governor Stratton met with librarians from across the state for tea and conversation about what Illinois can do to support libraries.

Illinois is home to 645 public libraries, 180 academic libraries, and more than 2,500 school libraries. 

Public libraries offer a variety of services to meet the needs of families, including being able to check out Chromebooks, Wi-Fi hotspots, and power tools. 

“Our libraries are havens to learn and find opportunities to grow. From supporting students and families with young children, to our elderly and people with disabilities, libraries are an essential fixture of our communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

“We know how much libraries contribute to Illinoisans, and we are committed to shining a light on their efforts and the passion of hard-working librarians statewide.”

Illinois has championed access to affordable, quality education for students regardless of their zip code.

Historic investments are working to make college more affordable so that cost isn't a barrier to pursuing a career — including in libraries.

“Libraries in Illinois are at the heart of our cities, towns, schools, and campuses, providing critical resources, programs, and expertise,” said Cynthia M. Robinson, Executive Dir. Illinois Library Association.

“They also provide a public space where all community members, regardless of age, race, culture, or income level, can come together to connect and learn.”