Lieutenant Governor Stratton celebrates National Library Week by meeting with librarians

SPRINGFIELD — In honor of National Library Week, Illinois Lieutenant Governor Stratton met with librarians from across the state for tea and conversation about what Illinois can do to support libraries.
Illinois is home to 645 public libraries, 180 academic libraries, and more than 2,500 school libraries.
Public libraries offer a variety of services to meet the needs of families, including being able to check out Chromebooks, Wi-Fi hotspots, and power tools.
Telling ALL of our stories is as important as ever, so I want to hear from you: What activities or services are you grateful to have at your local library? #NationalLibraryWeek pic.twitter.com/pLhrQLEZQc— Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) April 24, 2023
“Our libraries are havens to learn and find opportunities to grow. From supporting students and families with young children, to our elderly and people with disabilities, libraries are an essential fixture of our communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“We know how much libraries contribute to Illinoisans, and we are committed to shining a light on their efforts and the passion of hard-working librarians statewide.”
Illinois has championed access to affordable, quality education for students regardless of their zip code.
Historic investments are working to make college more affordable so that cost isn't a barrier to pursuing a career — including in libraries.
“Libraries in Illinois are at the heart of our cities, towns, schools, and campuses, providing critical resources, programs, and expertise,” said Cynthia M. Robinson, Executive Dir. Illinois Library Association.
“They also provide a public space where all community members, regardless of age, race, culture, or income level, can come together to connect and learn.”