LGBTQ+ supporters share testimonies, shedding light on the meaning of drag

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Over the past year, drag performers across the nation and here in the Stateline have received backlash. Local performers and supporters are voicing their stance, in an effort to clear misconceptions on the art of drag.

Three different drag performers, with different backgrounds, share what pride means to them.

"It took me a long time to realize that I'm happy being myself, whether that be me out of makeup [or] me in makeup," one local drag queen, Krystal Ball said.

"Pride is just being proud of yourself. Because for a lot of us, we've gone through a lot to get to that point."

An advocate for the voiceless, and for the freedom of expression, Krystal is on a mission to break the misunderstandings of the art of drag.

"We are not here to hurt people, we're not here to make anyone feel left out, we want everyone to feel included," Krystal said.

"Krystal ball is a character...this is my job. I go to work, I don't look like this. But when I come to The Office, I'm at work, but I'm in makeup. So being a drag queen has definitely helped me to become confident not only as myself, but even when I'm out of makeup."

Another performer, Fabbie Williams, who is the owner of FAB Dance Academy, discovered a different corner of drag. With a full time career in dance, she has utilized drag as an avenue of expression, primarily through dance. As a female drag performer, (often unheard of), drag performances are merely an art of expression.

"[Pride] looks like open opportunities and open possibilities. My main thing that drew me to drag was dance, the dance portion of it, and the different styles of dance that you see within it with me being a dance academy owner," Williams said.

Dream, a local male entertainer, doesn't dress in the commonly known costumes, but utilizes drag, as a confidence booster. Looking at it from the angle of performance, it has helped him come out of his shell.

"My struggle was to love myself through it all [and] balance that equality within the world," Dream said.

"[My goal was to] try to figure out who I am and why I'm here."

All three performers, who have found a passion in performance arts, encourage those not familiar with drag, to attend a show, and come with an open mind.

Krystal shares advice to those who may be struggling in expressing themselves freely.

"I know, it's hard. I know, it's frustrating. I know, it feels like there's no one out there. But there are so many people out there that are just like you," Krystal said.

"If you don't know where your tribe is right now, you will find your people... you will have friends and friends that become just like family. That's just something that is so worth the wait."

Krystal recalls the struggles of finding himself, and his identity. Drag was something that really allowed him to break out of his shell.

"To have gotten to this point today...I could have never in my wildest dreams thought that I could get out and perform in front of all these people, host pride shows in different cities,[and] share my art with the world," Krystal said.

"That's something that I've always wanted to do. If I could go back and tell 16 year old me 10 years ago that I'd be doing all these things...I would have never in my wildest dreams believed that this was going to be my life."

Now all three encourage others to find that safe space, and emphasize that a welcoming place is here for everyone.

If you are interested in learning more about these performances, you can find more information on 'The Office's' website.