Lego club from Chicago hosts exhibition in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. — A Chicago-based Lego club brought their original creations to the Ida Public Library in Belvidere today. The public was invited to stop by to look at and ask questions about the club's work.
Windy City LUG (Lego User Club) travels around the Chicagoland area, displaying their work to the public through classes and shows and answering questions from budding builders and Lego users.
The club looks to bring together people with a common interest in Legos and foster creativity while building a community.
"Our goal is to create a community of people who love Lego and to be able to share that with other people," said Windy City LUG Secretary Melanie Lachcik. So it's based on friendship and creativity and community. It's open to anyone who's an adult or teenager in the greater Chicagoland area."
Members of the club build Lego creations both individually and as a group. LUG then displays their creations in the community through venues that book an event. All exhibition shows are open to the public, and the club generally serves the Chicagoland community that is within 50 miles of Schaumburg, IL. Per their website, the three building blocks of the club are teaching, friendship and creativity.
For more information on Windy City LUG, or if you're interested in becoming a member, you can fill out an application on their website: WindyCityLUG.