Legislation to prevent book bans approved by Illinois General Assembly

ROCKFORD -- Landmark legislation designed to prevent book banning passed the Illinois Senate.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced today HB 2789, now awaits the Governor’s signature.
The bill passed the Illinois House in March.
“The concept of banning books contradicts the very essence of what our country stands for,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “It also defies what education is all about: teaching our children to think for themselves. This landmark legislation is a triumph for our democracy, a win for First Amendment Rights, and a great victory for future generations.”
According to the Chicago-based American Library Association (ALA), there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022, increasing from 41 the previous year.
Nationally, the number of attempts to ban books has been surging. According to the ALA, last year more than 2,500 different books were objected to, compared to 1,858 in 2021 and just 566 in 2019.
If signed into law, HB 2789 would take effect on January 1, 2024.