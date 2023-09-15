Lee-Ogle Transportation System receives a $244,000 grant to go towards transportation improvement research

DIXON — The Lee-Ogle Transportation System received a $244,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. They plan to use this as a way to better their reach and determine which of the rural areas in the counties are in need of help with transportation.
Lee-Ogle Transportation System uses a demand response system, meaning that community members are able to call whenever they need a ride.
The system plans to make improvements by completing a study, something they said will allow them to determine the best course of action.
"Specifically looking at where there's a desert if you will for any type of transportation, not just public transportation but transportation needs overall. And it's going to, like I said, look at the two-county region and how can we actually start meeting those transportation needs," Lee-Ogle Transportation System Executive Director, Greg Gates said.
Gates also provides more details on the study as they get closer to its start.
"We're going to partner with an academia university in terms of helping us through this entire process while hopefully identifying how we can better make public transportation plus other transportation just in general," Gates said.
For bus driver, Charles Simms, he is excited about the idea of the expansion this study can bring.
"We go farther out and the farther we scope out in our work, it brings us to more people that get involved with and interact with. I like hearing people's life stories and what they're going through whether it's good or bad and you kind of get a rapport with certain passengers," Simms said.
And for bus driver, Ocie Thomas, this is a win-win scenario in his book.
"More and more business for us and otherwise just to expand and we need to expand. We need to expand, expand is good. It's not bad, it's good. It's definitely good to have more people," Thomas said.
Overall, the transportation system just hopes to be able to provide rides to everyone who needs it, no matter the reason or circumstance.
"Actually providing the best possible public transportation to everyone who has a need for it. Not just specific populations but others who may currently not be aware of it or also may have an unidentified need that we're not aware of," Gates said.
The Lee-Ogle Transportation System has not yet set a date for when this study will begin.